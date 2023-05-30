 
Tuesday May 30, 2023
Jane Fonda believes white men responsible for causing ‘climate crisis’

Jane Fonda has recently slammed white men as she claimed they are the root cause of "climate crisis".

During her appearance at the Cannes Films Festival over the weekend, Jane revealed that there “would be no climate crisis if there was no racism”, via Metro.

“This is serious. We’ve got about seven, eight years to cut ourselves in half of what we use of fossil fuels, and unfortunately, the people that have the least responsibility for it are hit the hardest,” explained the 85-year-old.

The actress pointed out, “Global South, people on islands, poor people of colour.”

“It’s good for us all to realise, there would be no climate crisis if there was no racism,” she remarked.

Jane noted, “There would be no climate crisis if there was no patriarchy.”

“A mindset that sees things in a hierarchical way. White men are the things that matter and then everything else [is] at the bottom,” she added.

Back in January, Jane appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and shared her thoughts on the link between climate climate change and racism.

She also revealed how billionaires are sending pollution to communities that have no voice”.

“Put it there. They can’t fight back. And that’s why a big part of the climate movement now has to do with climate justice,” she commented.

