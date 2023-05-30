 
Tuesday May 30, 2023
DC Studios boss James Gunn opens up about overcoming addiction

James Gunn, the acclaimed writer and director known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has shared his personal struggles with addiction and how he has managed to overcome them.

Despite his current success and new role as co-CEO of DC Studios, Gunn faced a challenging past marked by alcoholism and drug addiction. In an interview with El Pais, he discussed how he has stayed on a positive path and avoided relapse.

Gunn emphasized the importance of focusing on the creative process and avoiding distractions such as money, power, and negative influences. By prioritizing his creative work, Gunn has been able to navigate the difficulties of life and maintain his sobriety.

"My demons change over the years. I was an alcoholic as a young person, and a drug addict. I went through a number of crazy years. I think that for me, it's really about focusing on the creative process and not being distracted by money, power, attention, negativity, and just focusing on the creative process."

" If I can do that, then everything works out really well. It still can be a struggle, mentally. But life is difficult enough without me making it more difficult."

Gunn's candidness about his past struggles echoes the experiences of other celebrities who have opened up about their own personal challenges. 

