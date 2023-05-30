 
Tuesday May 30, 2023
Succession's Jeremy Strong gets head shaved by co-stars in fun finale celebration

HBOs Succession has won 13 Primetime Emmy awards
Succession star Jeremy Strong celebrated the series finale of the hit HBO show by getting his head shaved by his on-screen siblings.

A video shared on social media shows Kieran Culkin, who plays Roman Roy, shaving the top of Strong's head, with Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv Roy, taking over to shave the sides and back.

Other crew members also got in on the action, with one man asking for a turn and Strong replying, “Yeah get in there! Anybody can get a crack,” before passing the clippers to a female crew member.

The celebrations continued with other videos and photos shared on social media from the last day on set. In one video, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Snook are seen singing the Joy Division classic Love Will Tear Us Apart.

With its gripping storyline and outstanding performances, Succession is one of the most talked-about shows on television. The show follows the wealthy and dysfunctional Roy family as they battle for control of their media empire, Waystar Royco.

The series features an impressive cast, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin, who have all received critical acclaim for their performances.

The show has won a total of 13 Primetime Emmy Awards over its first three seasons, including two Outstanding Drama Series awards. The series finale, titled With Open Eyes, revealed the fate of Waystar Royco and its ultimate successor.

