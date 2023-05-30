When Queen Elizabeth's sister insulted Sarah Ferguson

The future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has come under discussion amid rumours that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage is on the rocks.

People are comparing the couple to Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah who got married in 1985 and divorced in 1996.

Two years after Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's separation agreement was settled, Prince Andrew's aunt Princess Margaret, reportedly wrote in a letter to the Duchess of York and said. "You have done more to bring shame on the family than could ever have been imagined"

She wrote this in 1995, after she had received a bouquet of flowers sent by Sarah. The letter was written apparently due to Sarah's affair and its media coverage.

This is not the case with Meghan Markle and it is still unknown whether King Charles would take responsibility for her debts. Unlike Sarah, Meghan has never been denounced by any member of the royal family.

According to the British media, Sarah was finding life as a member of the royal family increasingly difficult. Her friendship with Texan multimillionaire Steve Wyatt gained much publicity when photographs, including one of Wyatt with Sarah's toddler daughter, appeared in newspapers in January 1992.

The Duke and Duchess of York announced their separation on 19 March 1992. Following the separation, the palace announced that Sarah would no longer carry out public engagements on behalf of the Queen. Furthermore, the Queen announced in a statement that she would not take responsibility for Sarah's debts.

Sarah was not invited to King Charles' coronation despite the fact that she took sides with the royal family in its feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of York's daughters are said to have good relations with Harry and Meghan reportedly because they think the couple was meted out the same treatment their parents got from the royals.