 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Kate Middleton are having marital issues?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 30, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton are having marital issues?

False reports about Kate Middleton and Prince William are being circulated online days after speculations about Meghan and Harry's "divorce" started doing the rounds.

Pop Things, a verified Twitter account which shares news about celebrities, has claimed that "Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly having marital issues after the couple have been seen arguing and mad at each other on several occasions."

When it was confronted by a user, saying "is this really pop news", the Twitter account said, "If you’re still unaware, pop culture encapsulates many things including but not limited to: movies, TV, music, politics, technology, media, games, books, etc.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are having marital issues?


It added, "If an object, practice, or artistic output becomes POPULAR & part of public discourse then it is part of POPULAR CULTURE. Thank you!"

Prince William and Kate Middleton are having marital issues?

The account neither corroborate its claim about the Prince and Princess of Wales with any evidence nor did it refer to any mainstream media report which could have lent any credence to its statement.

Replying to the tweet, a user said, "But this is not even popular. This is pure gossip that someone planted for you to cover."

A royal fan accused the people behind the account of receiving money from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for spreading lies.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry's bombshell predictions about monarchy in candid chat with Angela Levin

Prince Harry's bombshell predictions about monarchy in candid chat with Angela Levin

Proof of Prince William's fondness for his brother Harry found

Proof of Prince William's fondness for his brother Harry found

When Queen Elizabeth's sister insulted Sarah Ferguson

When Queen Elizabeth's sister insulted Sarah Ferguson
King Charles wins hearts with his latest move at Windsor Castle

King Charles wins hearts with his latest move at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry on mission to wreak reputational damage to royal household?

Prince Harry on mission to wreak reputational damage to royal household?
Reason behind Prince Harry, Princess Anne 'surprise exchange' revealed

Reason behind Prince Harry, Princess Anne 'surprise exchange' revealed

Kate Middleton's 'convict cousin' shares interesting things about Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton's 'convict cousin' shares interesting things about Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton should fear Harry and Meghan's divorce

Kate Middleton should fear Harry and Meghan's divorce

King Charles embracing Kate Middleton as ‘trusted lieutenant’ video

King Charles embracing Kate Middleton as ‘trusted lieutenant’
Queen Camilla will get THIS title if she outlives King Charles video

Queen Camilla will get THIS title if she outlives King Charles
Prince Harry's key word shows he does not want to get back with Prince William video

Prince Harry's key word shows he does not want to get back with Prince William
'Pathetic' Edward III kept calling lover, wife Wallis during his final days in France video

'Pathetic' Edward III kept calling lover, wife Wallis during his final days in France