Royals
Tuesday May 30, 2023
Prince Harry wanted to be out of royal family before marrying Meghan Markle

Tuesday May 30, 2023

Prince Harry wanted to be out of royal family before marrying Meghan Markle

Prince Harry mad some shocking revelations in a 2017 interview that was recently unearthed, saying "I felt I wanted out."

In his bombshell interview with author Angela Levin in 2017, King Charles III's younger son Harry discussed the troubles he encountered in royal life before his wedding to Meghan Markle, Daily Mail reported.

"I spent many years kicking my heels and I didn’t want to grow up," Harry said. 

The Duke of Sussex added: "I felt I wanted out, but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself."

Meghan's hubby was mostly motivated to stay in the royal family due to his loyalty to late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

In other eye-opening comments, Harry discussed how the death of his grandmother would impact the family, according to the publication. 

He explained that upon the Queen’s passing (which would eventually transpire in September 2022), the monarchy would have to change.

