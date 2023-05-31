 
Royals
Wednesday May 31, 2023
Prince Andrew became 'nasty' towards Camilla marriage with King Charles

Prince Andrew deeply resisted Queen Camilla and King Charles wedding for personal gains.

The Duke of York wanted to stop the Royal matrimonial in 2005 in order to strengthen his position in the line of succession.

Sharing how Prince Andrew schemed against the couple, royal expert Angela Levin says: "And that he tried hard to block Charles from marrying Camilla too.

She added: "His behaviour became very, very negative and extremely unpleasant on not getting his way."

"Around that time - and amid much discussion of the propriety of Charles marrying Camilla - Queen Elizabeth held serious discussions behind closed doors with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr George (now Lord) Carey," she continues.

Ms Levin notes: "The insider told me Andrew that had been ‘quite poisonous, mean, unhelpful and very nasty about Camilla.’"

"Andrew had apparently taken the view that she was insufficiently aristocratic and was not to be trusted."

The Duke also persuaded Queen to give him a chance to prove himself worthy of the throne.

"If he had often seemed persuasive with the Queen, however, this time it didn’t work."

"As a result, I’m told, that Andrew ‘remained so hostile about Camilla’s acceptance that it’s doubtful it has ever been forgiven,'" she establishes.

