Andy Cohen throws weight behind Tom Sandoval amid 'Scandoval'

Andy Cohen came out in support of embattled Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval after he slammed fans for acting "out of control" on his affair scandal.

Speaking to the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the 54-year-old said, "Tom Sandoval made a mistake he'll probably regret for the rest of his life."

"He is still a person," the Bravo executive stressed.

While reacting to fans' responses to the headline-making affair mess, Cohen said, "It's out of control; I hope it's kind of dying down for his sake."

"He's a real person. He did something really stupid and hurtful and asinine … [but] he didn't kill anyone; he didn't commit a crime," he added.

On why Scandoval is still raging despite the passage of months, Cohen responded, yeah, "the cast is so incestuous already."

In other news, Scandoval is spilling beyond Vanderpump Rules controversy as Raquel Leviss' family seeks the FBI for protection against mounting death threats.

The reality star rep confirmed Page Six that her family has received "violent and graphic" threats both online and over the phone that promise to tear the reality star "limb from limb."

A second reportedly threatened to "Un-alive and dump the body."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the federal agency couldn't confirm or deny investigations, as per TMZ.

"Obviously, we review all allegations reported to us and encourage anyone who believes their life is in imminent danger to call 911," the statement read.