Victoria Beckham shares precious moment with David Beckham, daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham revealed a heartwarming moment between husband David Beckham and daughter Harper Seven

David Beckham and his daughter Harper delighted the audience as they joined Sir Elton John for his final concert at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday, with wife Victoria Beckham later showing off the heartwarming moment.

The 48-year-old former footballer and his 11-year-old daughter were captured swaying in their seats, joyfully dancing along to Elton's iconic 1972 track, Crocodile Rock.

Harper couldn't contain her happiness as she wrapped her arms around her father's shoulder, while David showcased his impressive falsetto voice, harmonizing with the chorus.

Victoria Beckham, the renowned fashion designer and David's wife, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming clip of the duo.

In her post, the former Spice Girl expressed her love for David and their children, Brooklyn, Cruz, and Nicola, along with the caption: "Wait for it... I love you so much @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham #harperseven Final show in London, we love you @eltonjohn x."

Sir Elton John, 76, bid farewell to the stage after his last performance at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday. The music legend will be retiring from touring following his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour, culminating in July.