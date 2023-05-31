Beyonce has 12 seamstresses working on Renaissance tour costumes

Beyoncé's team of 12 seamstresses created costumes for her London shows on the Renaissance tour

Beyonce, 41, has reportedly spared no expense on assembling an extensive team of seamstresses to craft her remarkable wardrobe for her highly anticipated London concerts on the Renaissance tour.



Currently gracing the stage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until June 4 as part of her widely acclaimed world tour, Beyonce has captivated audiences with her stunning collection of on-stage designer ensembles and a setlist brimming with her greatest hits, including Love On Top and Formation.

Talking about the effort going in on the shows, a source told The Sun: "Beyoncé has enlisted all of the best seamstresses in London. She has more people working on her wardrobe than some major designers do."

"It is costing tens of thousands but she feels it's worth it for the spectacle of her tour, she wants to renew her outfits constantly."

The Crazy in Love hitmaker's formidable group of twelve seamstresses exclusively worked backstage to create intricate outfits specifically for her week-long London shows.

Beyonce's statement stage attire has featured an array of eye-catching elements, including shimmering catsuits and exquisite metallic corsets and mini dresses created by renowned designers such as Alexander McQueen, Loewe, and David Koma.

Starting her London shows on Monday evening, Beyonce has left her devoted fans awestruck with her sensational performances, cementing her status as an extraordinary live performer.