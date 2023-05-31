Elton John ‘little intimidated’ over headlining Glastonbury 2023

Elton John has recently opened up about his fear to perform at Glastonbury in June.



The Cold Heart singer will reportedly headline the Pyramid Stage on June 25, which will also mark John’s last ever show in the UK.

However, John told BBC London, “I have not really thought about playing the Somerset festival.”

Elaborating on his reason, the music icon said, “I’m a little, not frightened, but I’m a little intimidated by it because I haven’t played there, I haven’t been there.”

Ahead of his last 10 shows in London’s O2 Arena on May 30, John disclosed to BBC Radio 2 show that he was never asked to play at the Somerset music before.

The singer recalled going to Isle of Wight Festival along with songwriting partner Bernie Taupin while he noted, “It’s too many people for me. I don’t like crowds. I have played festivals and I’ve really enjoyed them.”

“But of course, Glastonbury is the crème de la crème,” remarked the Sacrifice singer.

John continued, “To be honest with you, it’s the first time I’ve been asked to play it, I haven’t turned it down before. But it’s just come at the right time.”

“I’m a great believer in serendipity and fate and this is the most wonderful way to sign off in England and Great Britain,” added the singer.

John stated, “I’ve got a different setlist to the tour, it’s going to be much different. I’ve got guests and I can’t tell you who they are, but it’s going to be wonderful.”

“I’m really looking forward to it,” concluded the musician.