Prince Harry to ‘completely annihilate’ the Royal Family

Prince Harry has come under fire for planning more ‘severe’ reputational damage to the Firm, than they could ‘ever handle’.



Media analyst Alice Enders broke everything down during her most recent interview.

These admissions were shared during her interview with Financial Times.

There, Ms Enders accused Prince Harry of carrying a chip on his shoulder against King Charles and the monarchy.

In Ms Enders’ eyes, “Prince Harry is on a mission against what he regards to be a ‘system’ that exists in Britain between the tabloid media and the Royal Household.”

She also admitted to fearing that, “he wishes...on principle to wreak as much reputational damage as possible.”

“The money obviously doesn’t matter as much as the mission,” she also added before explaining how the “Phone hacking has just fallen out of the public eye, and Prince Harry has brought it back to the fore.”