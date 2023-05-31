 
Wednesday May 31, 2023
Diana's former bodyguard defends Meghan Markle latest move

Princess Diana’s former bodyguard Lee Sansum has defended Meghan Markle’s latest decision after the Duchess of Sussex decided to skip Gracie Awards in Los Angeles, apparently due to security reasons following New York car chase.

Meghan, who was named a digital media national winner at the 49th Gracie Awards, did not turn up following a 'near-catastrophic' car chase in New York.

Defending Meghan Markle’s decision, Diana’s former bodyguard said Meghan Markle made a wise choice by skipping award ceremony as the paparazzi would have only hounded her.

Lee Sansum told Fox News Digital, "People will provoke a chase to get the picture. And it might not be the cameraman or the camera people, should I say. But hey, let's pay a couple cars here to just . . . be decoys and just to really give them something just to get reaction."

He went on to say, “If I was giving her security advice at this moment in time, I would have said, 'Meghan, leave it. Let's just let this simmer down. Just leave it.'"

The award ceremony was held at Beverly Hills on May 23.

