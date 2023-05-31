Why Prince Harry kept Meghan Markle ‘50 feet away’ from ‘Spare’ press tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared an awkward moment lifting a polo trophy after a win in the California last week at the Santa Barbara Polo Club.

While discussing the incident, royal commentator Kara Kennedy was asked during an interview with Sky News Australia to analyse the situation where Meghan was “not even paid attention by Harry.”

The expert that this was probably the reason why it was “important” to Harry kept Meghan “50 feet away during his press crusade” since she is known to “worm her way” or “shove herself into the spotlight any given time.”

She said this trait was “vey visible” with this incident. “This had nothing to do with her, it’s obviously very awkward, it’s obvious she very clearly wasn’t meant to be up on stage. This wasn’t even rehearsed,” Kennedy told Sky News host.

“Harry was surrounded by his teenage teammates. This isn’t a PR opportunity.”

Kennedy also added that Prince Harry would be “idiotic” to not have realised the truth about his wife, following the comments from Paul Burrell.

Princess Diana’s butler, who served for a decade, claimed that the Duke of Sussex is only staying in the marriage so that he can see his two children, Archie and Lilibet, grow up.

“Am I the only person in the UK that is thinking, has Harry finally woken up to the truth? Has he finally seen the truth of what his wife is doing and that he’s been brainwashed and mesmerised by her beauty or something? Because we all know that but he doesn’t seem to see it,” Burrell said on GB News on Friday.

While the commentator said that she is “quite apprehensive” to “trust” what Burrell has to say but, in this case, she somewhat believes him this time.

She explained that in three years the Duke has “lost his family, his career and any real prospects of a career.”

Kennedy, however, disagreed that the British people or any of the royals, especially the King will be welcoming Harry back with “open arms" after ‘damaging everything they have been trying to uphold.”