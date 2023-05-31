 
Wednesday May 31, 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan recite from ‘only one script’ again and again

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer the favourite among the public as royal experts claim.

Writing in her column for News.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went from ‘the most influential figures’ to ‘regular stand-up fodder.’

She explained that in the past three years, the royal couple has reduced themselves to a low point as they keep on repeating the same script, following their “most devastating royal insider interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

“Back in 2020 and 2021, everything seemed to be coming up Sussex,” penned Elser.

“There were the big money deals, all zeros and m--t--b-tory, ego-stroking press releases put out by publicly traded companies, with, in less than a year, the couple signing on with Netflix, Spotify, BetterUp, investment firm Ethic and Penguin Random House.”

They couple made revelations made the Sussexes look like the “ultimate whistleblowers, bravely speaking truth to the power of the crown.”

However, when “inconsistencies popped up in ‘their truth’,” it “became apparent” that they “had only one script, which they read from again and again, each recitation of royal failures inciting less shock and interest each time.”

All of this landed them in the fallen graces of the public eye. “What is so fascinating is that we have arrived at this low point in only three years, with Harry and Meghan having gone from being two of the most influential figures on the planet to regular stand-up fodder.”

“Of course, it is not just those with plummy accents and Brooks memberships who have been having a giggle at the Sussexes expenses,” added Elser.

“This year Chris Rock, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel and Chelsea Handler have all made fun of the duke and duchess, with the pinnacle of course being when South Park devoted an entire episode to ruthlessly ridiculing them.”

