Prince Harry 'planning permanent' move to the UK?

Prince Harry is currently expected to make a permanent move to the UK, per Prince William and King Charles’ understanding of Megxit.

These revelations and admissions have been issued by journalist Daisy Cousens.

Ms Cousens started the chat off by referencing the chance that any upcoming trip to the UK could become ‘permeant’.

She even told Sky News Australia about the possibility and admitted, “I think they absolutely would and I think probably most of them expect him to come back at some point.”

“I have been calling Harry the prodigal prince for years, I think we will certainly see a bit of an iteration of that table.”

“I think Charles would take him back with open arms,” whereas :Prince William might need a little bit of convincing.”

But Ms Cousens is hopeful that “ultimately, they are brothers, they have bonded through trauma and blood, so I don't think there is any question that Prince Harry would be welcomed back if/when the time comes.”