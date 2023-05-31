Will Meghan Markle really dump Prince Harry?

There are speculations and predictions that Meghan Markle will soon part her ways from Prince Harry and leave him stranded in the US as she's allegedly planning to kickstart her old career.

Royal insiders, experts, and critics have shared their opinions on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship and their future move. Some are claiming that Meghan and Harry are not true soul mates, while others still cling to the fact that they will continue as couple even after all crisis to protect the future of their kids.

Harry and Meghan, parents of two children, are reportedly not on the same page on many issues and having problems in their relationship.

The couple's relationship has been rumoured to be on the rocks in recent weeks as they did not even publicly celebrate or mark their fifth wedding anniversary, adding fuel to rumours of their breakup.

Princess Diana's butler Paul Burrell has recently revealed that "there are cracks in the marriage of the couple," adding that Harry will soo return to the UK forever, and King Charles and Prince William are restlessly waiting for the day.

Previously, a former tennis star warned the Sussex that all "shock marriages don't always last forever."

Now, journalist and author Angela Levin has claimed that the former Suits star is planning to dump Harry. She said Meghan is separating herself from the Duke and is hoping to take full custody of their two children.

According to Levin, "Meghan was making sure that Harry's in a hopeless situation so that she can get the children and he's completely isolated from his family and friends."



However, some royal fans and their friends still believe that Harry and Meghan won't ditch each other as they have already attracted massive attention with their claims and allegations against the royal family. If Harry and Meghan all claims about the royals could backfire.