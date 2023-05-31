Prince William and Kate's dismal performance show they've given up on YouTube?

Prince William’s Earthshot Prize is partnering with YouTube to produce content which inspires users to drive action against climate change.

“We'll be working with YouTube to produce content which inspires users to drive action against climate change with stories of urgent optimism from around the world,” said a statement issued by Earthshot Prize.



It said,“YouTube will support the growth of The Earthshot Prize’s YouTube channel, building an engaged sustainability community and helping the Prize reach younger and more international audiences who we know care passionately about this issue."

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton launched their own YouTube channel two years ago and they are still far from hitting 1 million subscribers on the video sharing website.

While their social media strategy has seen some drastic changes during the last few months, the couple seems to have given up on YouTube as they remain reluctant to make changes that could help them grow their audience on the platform.

It is not immediately known what strategy Prince of William intends to employ to make the most out of his organization's partnership with YouTube.