Royals
Wednesday May 31, 2023
King Charles, royal family issued new warnings

Royal family and King Charles III have been warned that they could face a very tough time ahead for the monarchy.

Charles, who officially took the crown as king of the United Kingdom on May 6, needs to prepare to deal with the issues he may face to keep the monarchy "relevant" in the coming years.

One of the biggest issues for the the 74-year-old will be "remaining relevant". It will include "disenchantment" and the "possible break up of the United Kingdom" as Scotland continues to campaign for independence, a royal expert has claimed.

"A challenge will be to keep monarchy relevant in the area of soft power where it is currently such a potent force, expect trips abroad to be announced and the Palace’s review of patronages will clarify the issue of how many engagements the royals will be carrying out," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has told Express UK during a conversation.

King Charles - who is head of the Commonwealth and head of state in 14 countries collectively known as the Commonwealth realms - could face difficult time to keep them intact as some of these countries want to become republics.

The King's role as monarch of these countries is largely symbolic, and he will not be directly involved in governing, as he is a head of state, not head of government.

In 2021, Barbados officially became a republic after removing Queen Elizabeth as its head of state.

However, Charles will want to "retain the loyalty" of the countries and place "tremendous significance on his headship", according to the expert.

The monarch has also been warned that his desire to slim down monarchy would leave the royals overstretched and unable to fulfil all of their duties.

