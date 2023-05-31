 
Wednesday May 31, 2023
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox put to rest split rumours with romantic outing in London

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox set pulses racing as they stepped out in London to put to rest their recent split rumours.

The Transformers actress put her famous style on display during the night out with her partner MGK, looking sizzling in a white asymmetrical tank top with a see-through design. 

She paired it with studded black pants, accessorising with a coordinating handbag and platform heels as the pair headed to Sparrow Italia.

The lovebirds were seen enjoying a date night in London, where the rapper left a generous $2,000 tip for waiters.

Kelly, as usual, showed off his tattoos in a sleeveless oversized grey suit. He completed the ensemble with a long chain necklace and black-and-white trainers.

The actress and singer have been engaged since January 2022, after MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, got down on one knee in a romantic proposal to Megan in Puerto Rico. However, the pair have recently been plagued by breakup rumours.

But their latest outing seems to be enough to quash their split rumours as the two were seen looking to have rekindled their romance in the UK.

Megan and Kelly first sparked rumours of a split back in February when the actress cryptically shared Beyoncé lyrics that hinted at deception and promptly removed all traces of her lover from social media.

The couple's excited fans speculated that infidelity might be the cause, but Megan later clarified that there was no involvement of a "third party." Later, they were spotted looking stone-faced as they left a marriage counselling office in California. Since then, the two have been making headlines for their relationship.

