Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Leonardo Di Caprio serious with Neelam Gill as he introduces model to mom

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Leonardo Di Caprio serious with Neelam Gill as he introduces model to mom

Leonardo Di Caprio has reportedly introduced his new lady love to his mother.

The actor kept a low profile Tuesday night when he took out his girlfriend Neelam Gill to meet his mom.

The trio met each other at the Chiltern Firehouse in London Tuesday.

For the night out, Leo has pulled up a black bomber jacket, jeans and white sneakers. Gill, too, wore an all-black ensemble.

This comes months after Leo was accused of only dating girls under 25 years of age, abandoning older flames with his intimacy issues.

An insider revealed: "By the time girls reach 25, they're looking for more, they're looking to get married and settle down," the source told New York Post.

"That is not what Leo wants. He does not want a family and does not want to be around women who may press him for that. The minute a girl meets him, the clock is ticking.

?"If she gets too old, in a couple of years, she is gone. If she gets too close, in a couple of years, she is gone.

