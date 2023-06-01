 
Tupac Shakur adds another 'feat' to his career after death

Late rap star Tupac Shakur will share the honour of registering his name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week and become part of over 2,700 stars on the floor.

“Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come. Surely, as one of L.A.’s own, Tupac’s star will be added to the list of most visited stars.”

The hip-hop star was born in New York City but raised in California. The deceased rapper became part of the West Coast and influenced several artists globally, including Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, J. Cole, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and countless others.

In 1991, Shakur dropped his solo album 2Pacalypse Now. The rapper was shot in the middle of an intense rivalry among West and East Coast rappers at the age ge 25 in 1996.

