Thursday Jun 01, 2023
'Vanderpump Rules' fans rip apart Tom Sandoval in reunion special

Vanderpump Rules drama is far from over as the three-part reunion special's second bit was aired that put Tom Sandoval's conduct under the scanner.

The TomTomowner's outbursts were seen when he repeatedly tried to converse with Raquel Leviss off-camera but failed to succeed.

Fans are interpreting these moves in their way on social media.

"I'm in a very delicate position right now' LMAO, stop VanderpumpRules," one man commented.

"Sandoval is spiralling out because they won't allow him to manipulate Raquel away from the cameras. Keep those cameras ROLLING. #VanderpumpRules #pumprules," another added.

"'We haven't lied about anything besides this affair' is a WILD line VanderpumpRules," one viewer reacted to the scandalous pair trailer conversation.

"Raquel isn't cool with the optics of the actual RELATIONSHIP that she home wrecked #pumprulesreunion #VanderpumpRules," another commented.

In other news, Andy Cohen came out in support of the embattled Sandoval after he slammed fans for acting "out of control" on his affair scandal.

Speaking to the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the 54-year-old said, "Tom Sandoval made a mistake he'll probably regret for the rest of his life."

"He is still a person," the Bravo executive stressed.

While reacting to fans' responses to the headline-making affair mess, Cohen said, "It's out of control; I hope it's kind of dying down for his sake."

"He's a real person. He did something really stupid and hurtful and asinine … [but] he didn't kill anyone; he didn't commit a crime," he added.

