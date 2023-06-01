 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Armie Hammer ‘shocked’ to find rape charges dropped against him so soon

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Armie Hammer ‘shocked’ to find rape charges dropped against him so soon
Armie Hammer ‘shocked’ to find rape charges dropped against him so soon

Armie Hammer was seemingly surprised to find that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will not be pursuing rape charges against him due to “insufficient evidence.”

A source close to Hammer, who shares kids Grace, 8, and Ford Douglas Armand, 6, with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, told Entertainment Tonight that the actor was “shocked” as he “didn’t know that this case was going to be dropped today.”

The insider added, Hammer’s “highest priority right now is making things right with his kids and Elizabeth. His biggest fear is that his kids will see negative articles about him one day, so he’s very set on building up their trust and showing them the dad and man, he really is.”

On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Tiffiny Blacknell, Director of Communications for DA George Gascon, told ET, “Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them.

“In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr Hammer with a crime,” she continued. “As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt.”

“We know that it is hard for women to report sexual assault,” the statement continued. “Even when we cannot move forward with a prosecution, our victim service representatives will be available to those who seek our victim support services.”

Following the DA’s decision on Wednesday, the Call Me By Your Name actor, 36, expressed his gratitude on Instagram to the District Attorney for “conducting a thorough investigation” of claims that he has denied this “entire time.”

“I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life together now that my name is cleared,” he concluded his Instagram statement.

In March 2021, a woman named Effie Angelova claimed that she was victimised by Hammer in April 2017.

Angelova, 24, claimed that the Death of the Nile star “abused me mentally, emotionally, sexually,” pointing to an alleged incident in L.A. in 2017 where she alleged, “Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours.”

She also claimed that he “committed other acts of violence against me, to which I did not consent,” including beating her feet with a crop and slamming her head against the wall.

“During those four hours, I tried to get away,” she explained. “I found out that he was going to kill me. He then left with no concern for my well-being.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears permits sons to relocate, slams K-Fed for creating ‘unnecessary drama’ video

Britney Spears permits sons to relocate, slams K-Fed for creating ‘unnecessary drama’
‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson found guilty on two counts of rape

‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson found guilty on two counts of rape
Sophia Nomvete reflects on 'Rings of Power' racist backlash

Sophia Nomvete reflects on 'Rings of Power' racist backlash
'Vanderpump Rules' fans rip apart Tom Sandoval in reunion special

'Vanderpump Rules' fans rip apart Tom Sandoval in reunion special
Tupac Shakur adds another 'feat' to his career after death

Tupac Shakur adds another 'feat' to his career after death
Quentin Tarantino rules out British actors for 'The Movie Critic'

Quentin Tarantino rules out British actors for 'The Movie Critic'

Harrison Ford blasts stunt crew in 'Indiana Jones 5'

Harrison Ford blasts stunt crew in 'Indiana Jones 5'
'Ted Lasso' fans give verdict on season 3 finale

'Ted Lasso' fans give verdict on season 3 finale
Henry Cavill gives blessing to 'The Flash' Supergirl

Henry Cavill gives blessing to 'The Flash' Supergirl
Ryan Gosling shutdown 'Barbie's Ken critics

Ryan Gosling shutdown 'Barbie's Ken critics
Leonardo Di Caprio serious with Neelam Gill as he introduces model to mom video

Leonardo Di Caprio serious with Neelam Gill as he introduces model to mom
Critics shower praise on 'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse'

Critics shower praise on 'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse'