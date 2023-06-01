 
Inside Ben Affleck’s special bond with Jennifer Lopez’s twins

Ben Affleck has strengthened his bond with his wife Jennifer Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, ever since they have tied the knot in July 2022.

The Gone Girl star has been taking inspiration from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner regarding co-parenting their kids after divorce and applied it on his relationship with J.Lo’s twins.

Speaking of the special connection the actor has with the teenagers, an insider told Us Weekly, “Lopez’s kids are incredibly close with Ben.”

Affleck has been spotted several times on outings with Lopez’s kids, whom she shares with her former husband Marx Anthony.

After tying the knot with Lopez last year, Affleck and The Mother star are managing their blended families comprising of five children.

The insider said Affleck’s “amazing co-parenting relationship” with the The Last Thing He Told Me actor “helps” him be the best dad to their kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, and his step-kids.

“They really make their blended families work,” the insider explained. “They’re all mature enough to realize that the most important thing is the children and doing what makes them happy.”

Showering praises on Affleck for being an amazing dad to her kids and his own children, Lopez said on The View that he is “honestly the best dad” she has ever seen.”

“It brings tears to my eyes, he is honestly the best dad I have ever seen,” the On The Floor hitmaker said. “He’s such a brilliant guy anyway, and you can tell that when he had his kids he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it.”

She added, “He’s present, and that’s all you can ask, for a present, loving dad who shows up every single day, and that’s who he is.”


