Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Ben Affleck’s wife Jennifer Lopez has grown closer to his ex Jennifer Garner

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Jennifer Lopez has developed a special bond with Jennifer Garner after tying the knot with the latter’s ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Sharing insights into their relationship, an insider said that The Mother star and Garner have “definitely become close” after they got to know each other well.

J.Lo has become a step-mother to Affleck’s three kids he shares with Garner; Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, while The Last Thing He Told Me star was also recently seen spending time with Lopez’s kid.

Affleck has been co-parenting with Garner ever since they parted ways in 2018 and now he manages his newly blended family with Lopez, who is mother to two twins, Emme and Max.

“Over the past year or two, they’ve definitely become close and have gotten to know each other much better,” an insider said of Lopez and Garner.

“Both of them are incredible mothers and always put their children’s needs first,” the source added.

The insider said, “They really make their blended families work. They’re all mature enough to realize that the most important thing is the children and doing what makes them happy.”

Speaking of Garner, an insider said she “respects” that the Shotgun Wedding star “treats her and Ben’s kids like her own and she has every intention of doing the same,” the insider said.

Earlier this week, Lopez was spotted outside Garner’s house where she dropped her child Emme. Later, the Alias actor took the 15-year-old and Seraphina to Disneyland.

Back in November 2022, a source said that the ladies “really enjoy each other” despite rumours they were not on good terms, before adding that Garner “can’t believe how sweet” Lopez is with her three kids.

