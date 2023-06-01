 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
|

Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce ‘Trilogy’ tour

By
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce ‘Trilogy’ tour
Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce ‘Trilogy’ tour

Artists Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull are coming together for a nostalgic tour this fall titled ‘Trilogy’.

The trio will each play a headlining set on the North American run. While broadcasting the tour the artists were all praise for each other, according to Rolling Stone.

“It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, two music icons who broke global music barriers for our culture and open doors for someone like myself,” Pitbull said in a statement.

“We’re excited to take the Trilogy tour around the world and give our fans the time of their Trilogy lives. Dale!”

“I am incredibly excited to be going on tour with my friends Pitbull and Ricky,” Iglesias said.

“The Trilogy Tour will be an amazing experience for all of our fans. It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime tour.”

“Going back on the road with not only Enrique but now with Pitbull, it’s very exciting,” Martin said.

“This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end, so get ready, it’s going to be epic!”

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull are all promising career-covering shows featuring greatest hits by each artist as well as high-tech visuals.

Trilogy tour dates are as follows:

Oct. 14 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Oct. 21– Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct. 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Nov. 1 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Nov. 3 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 9 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Nov. 10 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Nov. 17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Nov. 19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Nov. 24 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Nov. 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Nov. 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Dec. 6 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Dec. 8 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Dec. 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

More From Entertainment:

Govt to approach IMF 'immediately after budget' for new programme

Govt to approach IMF 'immediately after budget' for new programme
Rupee gains massively after new credit card settlement directive

Rupee gains massively after new credit card settlement directive
Govt extends gas tariff concession for export sector till June

Govt extends gas tariff concession for export sector till June
FBR likely to miss collection target of FY23

FBR likely to miss collection target of FY23
Petrol price slashed by Rs8 per litre

Petrol price slashed by Rs8 per litre
Pakistan wants mutually beneficial cooperation with Belarus: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan wants mutually beneficial cooperation with Belarus: PM Shehbaz
China resumes import of aquatic products from Pakistan

China resumes import of aquatic products from Pakistan
International financial institutions keeping an eye on Pakistani politics: Dar

International financial institutions keeping an eye on Pakistani politics: Dar
SBP allows dealers to buy dollars from interbank market for international card transactions

SBP allows dealers to buy dollars from interbank market for international card transactions
Gold prices rise in Pakistan after two-day decline

Gold prices rise in Pakistan after two-day decline
What could be the petrol price in Pakistan from June 1?

What could be the petrol price in Pakistan from June 1?
In crisis-hit Pakistan, rogue loan apps add to financial pain

In crisis-hit Pakistan, rogue loan apps add to financial pain
Pakistan slams IMF's 'intervention' in internal matters video

Pakistan slams IMF's 'intervention' in internal matters
Budget 2023-24: A fiscal roadmap to economic freedom

Budget 2023-24: A fiscal roadmap to economic freedom
Inflation to remain on 'higher trajectory', warns finance ministry

Inflation to remain on 'higher trajectory', warns finance ministry
Economic development, relief to masses govt’s priorities in budget: PM

Economic development, relief to masses govt’s priorities in budget: PM
Ishaq Dar ‘confident’ Pakistan to come out of economic crisis soon

Ishaq Dar ‘confident’ Pakistan to come out of economic crisis soon
Gold rate declines for second consecutive day

Gold rate declines for second consecutive day
France launching electric car battery factory to dent Chinese dominance

France launching electric car battery factory to dent Chinese dominance
In last-ditch efforts, PM asks IMF chief to revive bailout programme

In last-ditch efforts, PM asks IMF chief to revive bailout programme