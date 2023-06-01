Ricky Gervais expresses excitement over the remake of The Office

Ricky Gervais has recently expressed his excitement after learning about the remake of The Office in Australia.



Independent reported that Australian comedian Felicity Ward will star as female David Brent in the country’s upcoming remake of the popular British sitcom.

It is pertinent to mention that Prime Video’s The Office: Australia is going to be the 13th version of the workplace mockumentary series. Interestingly, it will be the first-ever female-led version.

Gervais, who created and starred in the original UK version as David Brent, stated, “I’m very excited about Australia remaking my little show from the turn of the century.”

He remarked, “Office politics have changed a bit in 20 years.”

“So, can’t wait to see how they navigate a modern-day David Brent,” added Grevais.

Sophia Zachariou, producer and co-managing director of Bunya Entertainment, explained, “To me, Wernham Hogg’s David Brent was a leading light in comedy. The Office UK made the mockumentary form available to a wide audience, and that was its sheer brilliance.”

“I can only hope that global audiences find our Aussie take on The Office as funny, self-deprecating, and believable as those that have gone before it,” commented Zachariou.

Meanwhile, The Office: Australia is set up in the post-Covid period and the production on the eight-episode series will begin this month in Sydney.