Al Pacino's reaction on discovering his girlfriend pregnancy revealed

File Footage 

Al Pacino was a little bit shocked after it was revealed to him that he was going to be a father again by his girlfriend Noor Alfallah. 

The news of the Kuwaiti-American producer and socialite, 29, came as a “total surprise” to The Godfather star, an insider told Radar Online.

The baby, who is due in a month, will be the actor’s fourth child and his first with Alfallah.

Pacino sparked dating rumours with Alfallah after they were spotted grabbing dinner back in April 2022, however, sources claim the two have been dating since Covid19 pandemic.

“Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic,” a source revealed last year. “She mostly dates very rich older men.”

“She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well,” the source shared before adding that there huge age gap is not a problem for either of them.

“The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father,” the insider said. “She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”

Meanwhile, there were reports that Alfalah was “growing sick” of The Irishman star as he always talks about himself and may breakup with him soon.

"It would help if he perked up and stopped talking about himself because it's going in one ear and out the other," a source said last year. "It's a matter of time before Noor leaves him in the dust."

