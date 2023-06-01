‘Only Murders in the Building’ submits elite group of actors for Emmy consideration

After helping actor Nathan Lane win his first Primetime Emmy after a record seven Outstanding Guest Actor nominations Only Murders in the Building is eager to bring more of its actors in contention with its Emmy submissions.



According to IndieWire besides the main stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez submitting for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series categories as expected, the hit Hulu show has also submitted Nathan Lane, James Caverly, Shirley MacLaine, Jane Lynch, Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, and Da’Vine for Outstanding Guest Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series categories.

In the crime satire, three building-mates, Charles-Haden Savage (played by Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (played by Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (played by Selena Gomez), come together, driven by their shared love of true crime after a murder occurs in their luxurious Upper West Side apartment building, the Arconia.

As they apply their extensive knowledge of true crime to solve the murder, they become embroiled in the case themselves. In season 3 everyone’s favourite wannabe detectives try to figure out who murdered Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd).