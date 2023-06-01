Prince Harry ‘never inherited’ Diana’s inner manipulator

Experts believe Prince Harry never wound-up inheriting Princess Diana’s ability to ‘manipulate’ the media.



Royal commentator Douglas Murray issued these claims and accusations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He shared his thoughts with the New York Post and began by saying, “At some point, perhaps someone should tell the poor lad the truth. Not least the fact that his mother was not simply a victim of the media. His mother courted the media.”

Mr Murray also went on to hail Diana’s ability to ‘plant stories’ and ‘alert’ the media to where she would be and when she may be planning on leaving.

At the end of the day “she was a master at manipulating the media and public. It was a talent that Harry did not inherit.”

“Instead, he just has this fuming resentment, blaming everything in his life — including the break-up with his previous girlfriend — on the media. So in his mind, the media must pay.”