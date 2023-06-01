 
Royals
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Meghan Markle 'obsessed' with her audition for the 'most hard-done' human

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

These accusations against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been brought to light by commentator Douglas Murray.

Royal commentator Douglas Murray issued these claims and accusations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He shared his thoughts with the New York Post, and went as far as to accuse Meghan Markle of ‘working hard’ at her bid to play the role of the ‘most hard-done’ person on planet earth.

He believes, “Meghan seems to be continuing her audition to be acclaimed as the most hard-done-by person on the planet.”

“Whether it is not going to a coronation or not having enough houses, there is no sorrow that is like Meghan’s sorrow.”

Whereas Prince Harry “on the other hand, is a man on a campaign. And his campaign is against the press.”

A body he is infamous for having an “almost obsessive hatred of”.

