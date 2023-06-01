 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
|

Kate and William gave special instructions to Digital Content Creator before Jordan visit?

By
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Kate and William gave special instructions to Digital Content Creator before Jordan visit?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are attending the royal wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein to Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif.

According to the British media, the visit  to Jordan has a  personal link for Kate Middleton as she lived there for a couple of years as a result of her father Michael Middleton's work.

Multiple pictures and video of the British royals have appeared online but not a single photo or clip was posted on the Instagram and Twitter accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The reason behind the decision not to share the content on their account is still unknown.

The digital content creator for Prince William and Kate Middleton was recently praised by royal fans for his work during the coronation of King Charles.

George Fuller, who has reportedly worked at the House of Commons, was called an extremely talented man who knows how to get his job done.

The royal fans hoped that George would stay on longer with his sound background in journalism and the media.

William and Kate were also praised for hiring a black person as the digital content creator.


More From Royals:

'The Crown' actor's dog named after Prince Diana's family

'The Crown' actor's dog named after Prince Diana's family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘poked the wrong bear’ with NYC stint

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘poked the wrong bear’ with NYC stint
Kate, William join world royals in Jordan at Prince Hussein's wedding to Rajwa Al-Saif: Photos

Kate, William join world royals in Jordan at Prince Hussein's wedding to Rajwa Al-Saif: Photos
Kate and William gave special instructions to Digital Content Creator before Jordan visit?

Kate and William gave special instructions to Digital Content Creator before Jordan visit?
Netflix has no plans to renew contract with Harry and Meghan?

Netflix has no plans to renew contract with Harry and Meghan?
Prince Harry ‘doesn’t need to invent such things to get sympathy’ video

Prince Harry ‘doesn’t need to invent such things to get sympathy’
Kate Middleton, William turn heads as they attend wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince

Kate Middleton, William turn heads as they attend wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince
Prince Harry facing ‘terrible divorce pressure’: ‘He’s under siege!’ video

Prince Harry facing ‘terrible divorce pressure’: ‘He’s under siege!’
Prince Harry ‘never inherited’ Diana’s inner manipulator video

Prince Harry ‘never inherited’ Diana’s inner manipulator
Prince William rivaling younger brother Harry with YouTube deal?

Prince William rivaling younger brother Harry with YouTube deal?
Meghan Markle ‘obsessed' with her audition for the ‘most hard-done’ human

Meghan Markle ‘obsessed' with her audition for the ‘most hard-done’ human
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s divorce ‘a done deal’? pal spills the beans video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s divorce ‘a done deal’? pal spills the beans
Meghan Markle is a ‘careful plotter’: 'Makes Harry think he can't succeed' video

Meghan Markle is a ‘careful plotter’: 'Makes Harry think he can't succeed'
Video of Prince William and Kate Middleton from Jordan hotel surfaces video

Video of Prince William and Kate Middleton from Jordan hotel surfaces

Prince Harry to miss his father once again in upcoming London trip video

Prince Harry to miss his father once again in upcoming London trip
King Charles to ‘appeal’ to younger crowd with ‘environmental’ activism video

King Charles to ‘appeal’ to younger crowd with ‘environmental’ activism
Princess Charlotte shares this uncanny gesture with mom Kate Middleton video

Princess Charlotte shares this uncanny gesture with mom Kate Middleton
Prince Harry’s could be denied US entry amid his legal cases in London

Prince Harry’s could be denied US entry amid his legal cases in London
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘constant hate is draining’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘constant hate is draining’
Princess Charlotte would not want 'burden' of titles from King Charles video

Princess Charlotte would not want 'burden' of titles from King Charles