Kris Jenner warns Kim Kardashian that her and Kanye West’s feud could affect North

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s online feud broke the internet in 2022 and Kris Jenner has warned her daughter that the beef will someday affect their children.

The Monster rapper has been keeping a low profile with his alleged new wife Bianca Censori in recent months, but his relations with ex-wife are making headlines once again.

Kris Jenner has showed her concerns about Kanye and Kim's eldest daughter North amid the ex-couple's ongoing feud.

The mother-daughter duo, in season 3 episode 2 of The Kardashians, can be seen discussing the struggle of remaining silent while Kanye openly his struggles.

“I don’t want to be part of this narrative, and it’s like, ‘When is this ever gonna end?” Kim tearfully admitted. “It never will and I’m stuck likes this for the rest of my life.”

“I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it for my kids,” Kim explained in a confessional. “But God, if people knew, I just would never do that to my kids.”

Kris went on to mention how North, 9, would be dealing with the intense gossip surrounding her parents.

“Imagine trying to explain this to a nine-year-old,” the momager said. “At this point, North, who I’m sure is hearing something and maybe she won’t say it. That’s what breaks my heart.”

Kim reassured that North is totally unaware of her parents’ drama as she only allows Apple TV in her household to avoid unexpected celebrity news.

