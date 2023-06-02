Meghan Markle has 'nothing left to say' as new fame period begins

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making a key strategic change in their branding.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now planning to go behind the camera, instead of in front of it as they are changing the narrative on their life.

With Prince Harry'ss memoir and Meghan Markle's podcast, the couple has "nothing left to say" and are going towards a more positive approach in life.

A source told The Sun: "That period of their life is over - as there is nothing left to say."

Meanwhile, speaking to Mail On Sunday, Harry, earlier admitted how he wanted to leave the Royal Family even before Meghan Markle came into the picture,

He told biographer Angela Levin: "I spent many years kicking my heels and I didn't want to grow up,' he admitted.

"I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself," he added, revealing he was motivated by his loyalty to his late grandmother the Queen.