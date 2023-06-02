 
entertainment
Friday Jun 02, 2023
Tom Brady talks co-parenting with ex Gisele Bündchen after divorce

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Tom Brady got candid about co-parenting his kids with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen after they parted ways following 13-year marriage.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former football quarterback said he thinks he and the Brazilian model have done an “amazing job” giving a solid base and foundation to their kids.

Speaking about raising their daughter, Vivian, and son, Benjamin Rein, Brady said, "I think for me, when you decide to have children, that's a big undertaking, and I don't think you take it lightly.”

“And I think these kids that come up under your roof, you want to provide them with values, so that when they move forward in their life, they have a real solid base and foundation," Brady added.

Gushing over his and Bündchen’s parenting skills, he added, "And I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that, and I think that we're just gonna keep doing it."

He continued, "We're never a finished product. The kids aren't finished products. At the end of the day, we're learning along with them. And all you can do is the best you can do with the opportunities that you have, and the challenges you have, and we all have unique challenges to our life that we deal with."

Brady went on to dish on how there is “no guidebook” to “life,” adding, that the only way people can transfer wisdom to their kids is by learning through their own experiences.

"There's no guidebook to life. A lot of the things that happen in your life are the first time. You don't know how to say always the appropriate thing or the right thing, but the only thing you can do for your kids is to try and say, 'All right, guys, this is kinda the way that it's worked for me, and the things that I've learned from, and now it's up to you, you gotta take it,'" he explained.

"'Now, you've got choices outside of the house ... go out there and do well in the community, respect everyone, respect others. Go out there and make a contribution and find something you love to do. Bring a positive attitude.'"

The athlete shared that there will be ups and downs in life and in the end what one chooses to do in such time would be the most defining moments in their life.

"We're all gonna fail. We're all gonna have adversities in life, and I think you're defined a lot by your adversities because those are the things in the end that challenge you to grow the most," he said.

He further said, "I mean, life has its ups and downs, professionally, and there's different things that happen in your life personally, and you just gotta continue to understand them emotionally, intellectually, and then as you move forward, try not to make the same mistakes. And just try to keep growing and become a better person by all your different actions."


