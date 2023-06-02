 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
|

Robert De Niro extends best wishes to pal Al Pacino on expecting baby at 83

By
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

File Footage 

Robert De Niro extended his best wishes to long-time pal Al Pacino on expecting a baby at 83 with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

The Goodfellas star, who recently welcomed his seventh baby – his first with girlfriend Tiffany Chen – said he is “vey happy” for The Godfather actor.

"He's a few years older than me,” De Niro said on Today when asked about his reaction on Pacino and Alfallah’s pregnancy. “God bless him."

"Very happy for him," he added of Pacino, with whom he has starred in multiple projects including The Irishman.

Speaking about his own experience of embracing fatherhood again at his “stage in age,” the actor told Hoda Kotb he has a “certain awareness” about parenting.

“When you’re older, you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics. Everything, family dynamics,” the 79-year-old actor explained.

He added, “You can’t avoid learning certain things and then how you can deal with those, manage them and this and that.”

In another interview with Extra, De Niro was asked if his new born daughter Gia Virgini and Pacino's soon-to-be-born child will have playdates.

In response, the Oscar winner said, “Good question,” before adding, “Floor play.”

Just few days after De Niro revealed that he has become a dad for the seventh time, it was reported that Pacino’s baby with Alfallah is due in a month. 

More From Entertainment:

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' receives R rating

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' receives R rating
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez to write book about his libel case against Amber Heard? video

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez to write book about his libel case against Amber Heard?
Reese Witherspoon graces Forbes’ richest self-made actress in the world

Reese Witherspoon graces Forbes’ richest self-made actress in the world
Robert De Niro extends best wishes to pal Al Pacino on expecting baby at 83 video

Robert De Niro extends best wishes to pal Al Pacino on expecting baby at 83
Tom Brady talks co-parenting with ex Gisele Bündchen after divorce video

Tom Brady talks co-parenting with ex Gisele Bündchen after divorce

'WWE' star Ted DiBiase aka 'Million Dollar Man' suffers severe brain trauma

'WWE' star Ted DiBiase aka 'Million Dollar Man' suffers severe brain trauma
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes have ‘practically moved in’ together amid reconnection

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes have ‘practically moved in’ together amid reconnection

Kylie Jenner meets Timothee Chalamet family in intimate BBQ night video

Kylie Jenner meets Timothee Chalamet family in intimate BBQ night
Kris Jenner warns Kim Kardashian that her and Kanye West’s feud could affect North

Kris Jenner warns Kim Kardashian that her and Kanye West’s feud could affect North
'Renaissance World Tour': Beyoncé's fans excited to catch a glimpse of her

'Renaissance World Tour': Beyoncé's fans excited to catch a glimpse of her
Holly Willoughby casts glum figure in her first appearance since Phillip Schofield controversy

Holly Willoughby casts glum figure in her first appearance since Phillip Schofield controversy
Pete Davidson and girlfriend spotted picking up new dog

Pete Davidson and girlfriend spotted picking up new dog
Kim Kardashian takes big initiative to protect children from Kanye West's antics

Kim Kardashian takes big initiative to protect children from Kanye West's antics
K-pop group Itzy’s Yeji reveals only food she ate for 3 months straight

K-pop group Itzy’s Yeji reveals only food she ate for 3 months straight
Blackpink’s Rosé reveals what she would do if she becomes invisible

Blackpink’s Rosé reveals what she would do if she becomes invisible
K-pop group New Jeans reveal their most impactful career moment

K-pop group New Jeans reveal their most impactful career moment
Phillip Schofield’s young lover reportedly “paid off by ITV at the end of affair”

Phillip Schofield’s young lover reportedly “paid off by ITV at the end of affair”
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden criticizes “snowflakes and wokery”

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden criticizes “snowflakes and wokery”
Jeremy Strong reveals ‘Succession’ had shocking alternative ending

Jeremy Strong reveals ‘Succession’ had shocking alternative ending
Phillip Schofield replacement for British Soap Awards announced after ITV resignation

Phillip Schofield replacement for British Soap Awards announced after ITV resignation