Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
|

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez to write book about his libel case against Amber Heard?

By
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

File Footage

Johnny Depp’s former lawyer Camille Vasquez, who helped him win the bombshell defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, may pen a book about the trial.

Speaking to People Magazine, the attorney who became the internet sensation during the six-week-long trial, revealed that she often jokes about writing a book about the case with her team.

Even though she made it clear that "there's nothing in the works at the moment" regarding any book, it does not mean she would never work on the idea.

"We've thought about that,” she said referring to lawyer Benjamin Chew, another lawyer on Depp’s legal team during his US trial against Heard.

“Ben and I have joked that we should write a book together, maybe about the trial,” she added. “I feel like my story is maybe half written. I feel like there's still a lot left to do.”

“While the trial was a significant portion of my career ... the real story about who I am and my path, there's still more to be written and to be done.

"I do have a title in mind," she said before adding, "Maybe one day."

The celebrity lawyer also revealed that she and others from their legal team still keep in touch with Depp and they might attend his Hollywood Vampires tour stops in Boston.

"The last time I spoke to [Depp] on the phone was probably a few months ago, but we text often,” Vasquez said, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with the actor during the case.

“There's a group of us that texts with him and we send emails, obviously congratulating him on the success that he's had in the last year,” she added.

“He has a big birthday coming up, so I'm sure he'll be celebrating — foot up because, as you've seen, probably, reported in the news, unfortunately our guy got a fracture in, I believe, his ankle."


