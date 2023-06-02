 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
|

No more drama: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner have finally moved past divorce ‘bitterness’

By
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

File Footage 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have finally moved past the “bitterness” that was caused after their divorce and have become the “best versions” of themselves for their kids.

The former lovers, who parted ways after 10-year marriage, have gathered all their energies in co-parenting their three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Speaking to Daily Mail, an insider said that The Last Thing He Told Me star only wants “the best” for the Argo actor and “looks out for him” amid his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

“Ben and Jen have finally gotten to a point where co-parenting is the main goal for them both and to add any drama to that, they know that would be a big mistake,” the insider said.

“Jen wants the best for Ben and really looks out for him and really likes that he is with JLo, because she grounds him and steers him away from his previous vices.

“Jen is very happy with John and feels that Ben should be happy as well in his personal life,” the insider said referring to Garner’s relationship with John Miller.

The insider continued: “They both have moved on from the bitterness that a divorce can cause and are both the best versions of themselves right now, and they both know that it is what is best for their kids.”

“It is just the way their life is right now, it works, and it is as normal as possible,” the insider said. “Everyone is friendly and happy with the way life is for all of them.”

Sharing insights into Garner’s relationship with Affleck’s new wife, the insider said that they might not be the best of friends but there is “no animosity” between the ladies.

Lopez loves Affleck and Garner’s kids and as per a previous report, the Alias actor has respect for J.Lo for treating her children like “her own.”

The report shared that Garner, too, has “every intention of doing the same” with Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony. 


More From Entertainment:

Bruce Willis daughter Tallulah received back-to-back heartbreaks after dad’s Aphasia diagnosis video

Bruce Willis daughter Tallulah received back-to-back heartbreaks after dad’s Aphasia diagnosis
Steven Yeun opens up about joining Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

Steven Yeun opens up about joining Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

No more drama: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner have finally moved past divorce ‘bitterness’ video

No more drama: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner have finally moved past divorce ‘bitterness’

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' receives R rating

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' receives R rating
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez to write book about his libel case against Amber Heard? video

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez to write book about his libel case against Amber Heard?
Reese Witherspoon graces Forbes’ richest self-made actress in the world

Reese Witherspoon graces Forbes’ richest self-made actress in the world
Robert De Niro extends best wishes to pal Al Pacino on expecting baby at 83 video

Robert De Niro extends best wishes to pal Al Pacino on expecting baby at 83
Tom Brady talks co-parenting with ex Gisele Bündchen after divorce video

Tom Brady talks co-parenting with ex Gisele Bündchen after divorce

'WWE' star Ted DiBiase aka 'Million Dollar Man' suffers severe brain trauma

'WWE' star Ted DiBiase aka 'Million Dollar Man' suffers severe brain trauma
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes have ‘practically moved in’ together amid reconnection

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes have ‘practically moved in’ together amid reconnection

Kylie Jenner meets Timothee Chalamet family in intimate BBQ night video

Kylie Jenner meets Timothee Chalamet family in intimate BBQ night
Kris Jenner warns Kim Kardashian that her and Kanye West’s feud could affect North

Kris Jenner warns Kim Kardashian that her and Kanye West’s feud could affect North
'Renaissance World Tour': Beyoncé's fans excited to catch a glimpse of her

'Renaissance World Tour': Beyoncé's fans excited to catch a glimpse of her
Holly Willoughby casts glum figure in her first appearance since Phillip Schofield controversy

Holly Willoughby casts glum figure in her first appearance since Phillip Schofield controversy
Pete Davidson and girlfriend spotted picking up new dog

Pete Davidson and girlfriend spotted picking up new dog
Kim Kardashian takes big initiative to protect children from Kanye West's antics

Kim Kardashian takes big initiative to protect children from Kanye West's antics
K-pop group Itzy’s Yeji reveals only food she ate for 3 months straight

K-pop group Itzy’s Yeji reveals only food she ate for 3 months straight
Blackpink’s Rosé reveals what she would do if she becomes invisible

Blackpink’s Rosé reveals what she would do if she becomes invisible
K-pop group New Jeans reveal their most impactful career moment

K-pop group New Jeans reveal their most impactful career moment
Phillip Schofield’s young lover reportedly “paid off by ITV at the end of affair”

Phillip Schofield’s young lover reportedly “paid off by ITV at the end of affair”