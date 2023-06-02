No more drama: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner have finally moved past divorce ‘bitterness’

File Footage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have finally moved past the “bitterness” that was caused after their divorce and have become the “best versions” of themselves for their kids.

The former lovers, who parted ways after 10-year marriage, have gathered all their energies in co-parenting their three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Speaking to Daily Mail, an insider said that The Last Thing He Told Me star only wants “the best” for the Argo actor and “looks out for him” amid his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

“Ben and Jen have finally gotten to a point where co-parenting is the main goal for them both and to add any drama to that, they know that would be a big mistake,” the insider said.

“Jen wants the best for Ben and really looks out for him and really likes that he is with JLo, because she grounds him and steers him away from his previous vices.

“Jen is very happy with John and feels that Ben should be happy as well in his personal life,” the insider said referring to Garner’s relationship with John Miller.

The insider continued: “They both have moved on from the bitterness that a divorce can cause and are both the best versions of themselves right now, and they both know that it is what is best for their kids.”

“It is just the way their life is right now, it works, and it is as normal as possible,” the insider said. “Everyone is friendly and happy with the way life is for all of them.”

Sharing insights into Garner’s relationship with Affleck’s new wife, the insider said that they might not be the best of friends but there is “no animosity” between the ladies.

Lopez loves Affleck and Garner’s kids and as per a previous report, the Alias actor has respect for J.Lo for treating her children like “her own.”

The report shared that Garner, too, has “every intention of doing the same” with Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony.



