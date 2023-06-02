Steven Yeun opens up about joining Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

Steven Yeun star of Nope, who is set to collaborate with Jake Schreier, the director of Beef, on Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Thunderbolts shared his thoughts on the expectations of leading a superhero film.

Speaking about the MCU project at the roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter Yeun said:

"Jake Schreier, known for his work on Beef, was chosen to direct Thunderbolts, and when he offered me the role, I read it and found it to be a truly fascinating character worth exploring," expressed Yeun about his casting.

"For me, it's not about ticking items off a checklist anymore; it's about seeking a meaningful experience."

“Sometimes I’ll have conversations with friends who are like, ‘Do you know what you’re doing?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, we’re making a movie.’ And they’re like, ‘Do you know what you’re doing?’ I try not to take that in because I think that’s the trap. The trap is to look at that thing in the context of how society might view that thing. In the immediate, I’m just making a movie. Putting it out is a whole other thing that I’m going to have to prepare for afterwards.”

Information about Yeun’s character have not yet been disclosed.

Thunderbolts cast includes Florence Pugh, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, and Hannah John-Kamen and follows the respective MCU anti-heroes.

Although initially scheduled for release on July 26, 2024, a potential delay is looming due to the Writers' Strike, which has caused a pause in production.