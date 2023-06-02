Kim Kardashian warned Pete Davidson about consequences of their romance

 
Friday Jun 02, 2023
Friday Jun 02, 2023

Kim Kardashian had a talk with Pete Davidson about the challenges he would face if he chooses to date her before their relationship started.

The reality TV megastar had already warned the comedian about the consequences of their relationship and all the hype that comes with such headline-making romances.

During the recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim told Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick that she had a conversation with Pete about how their relationship might play out.

"In the dating conversation, once there's a story about you, you start to believe the hype, that you're together, and oh my god, and it's hot and heavy and it's everywhere,” she said during the show.”

“And everyone thinks that you guys are practically getting married in a week,” the Skims founder added.

She went on to dish on the challenges reality TV stars face while dating in the public eye, saying, "It's hard when you start dating someone, and you live your life on a reality show."

"So Pete and I had that conversation right away. You obviously know what you're getting yourself into,” Kim revealed.

Kim said that she even told the disappointed fans who were asking why Pete was not on the show that it was clear since the beginning of their romance that he would not come on the series.

"The fans were like, ‘Pete's not on the show.' And I was like, 'We said that from the start. It's not what he does,'" she recalled. "Then I opened up, then I had him on the show. I talked about every last thing."

"I'm not gonna meet someone and be like, ‘Pause. Before we get to a place, will you be on my show?' Like no," Kim said during a confessional. "And he was still on, guys. He was on at what level he was comfortable with."


