Mindy Kaling going to miss Never Have I Ever final premiere: Here’s why

entertainment
Friday Jun 02, 2023
Friday Jun 02, 2023

Mindy Kaling has recently revealed that she might skip the season 4 final premiere of Never Have I Ever to show solidarity with the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA).

On June 1, The Office alum took to Instagram and posted a photo of the drama cast while she announced that she and her co-creator Lang Fisher were not going to be at the premiere because of ongoing writers’ strike

Calling this teen drama the “highlight of her career”, Mindy wrote in the caption, “Lang and I aren’t going to be at the premiere (#wgastrong!) so it was really important that I tell our cast and crew how much I love them, and how sad I am not to be joining them.”

Mindy also gave a shout out to her cast members and revealed that the story was based on her and Lang’s own experiences of being “headstrong nerds in high school”.

“The outpouring of love for the show has been the highlight of my career,” said the 43-year-old.

Mindy continued, “It’s so meaningful when someone comes up to me at the airport or CVS or wherever and tells me that they watch the show and feel seen.”

The actress also hoped that the WGA strike “ends soon”, noting that she “is lucky to be able to work in Hollywood at all”

“It sucks to miss all these fun and meaningful milestones, but it’s a great example of what we are willing to sacrifice to be treated fairly,” stated the Velma actress.

Mindy added, “I love you, my 'Never Have I Ever' cast and crew. Send me tons of texts and pics from the premiere. And to the fans around the world – enjoy the new season.”

“We could only make this show because of you! Lang and I are so grateful to everyone who watched the show!” she concluded.

