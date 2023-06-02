 
Friday Jun 02, 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William share stunning photo from Prince Hussein's wedding

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the wedding ceremony of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah of Jordan and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, and delighted the royal fans with a stunning photo from the ceremony.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took to Instagram and shared their stunning photo as they attended the wedding.

They posted the photo with caption, “Celebrating the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein in Jordan yesterday.”

The British royals also shared photo of the newlywed Prince Hussein and Rajwa.

Jordan´s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah married Rajwa Al Saif on Thursday in a wedding attended by royals from across the globe.

The ceremony took place in the mid-century Zahran Palace in the capital Amman -- the scene of other key Hashemite kingdom weddings including that of King Abdullah II to Queen Rania and also that of the monarch´s father, the late King Hussein bin Talal.

