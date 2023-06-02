 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
|

Prince Harry ‘holding all the cards’ with Prince William

By
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Prince Harry ‘holding all the cards’ with Prince William
Prince Harry ‘holding all the cards’ with Prince William

Experts believe Prince Harry ‘has all the balls in his court’ even though he claims to be ‘uninvolved’ in royal affairs.

Royal expert and commentator Duncan Larcombe issued these claims and revelations.

The admissions in question were brought to light during his interview with Fox News Digital.

This converastion arose in reference to ongoing claims that there is ‘nothing left to say’ in the Sussex’s court.

However, Mr Larcombe believes, “Harry said that the ball was in his father and brother's court during his interviews for his book, but the reality is the ball's actually in Harry's court.”

“He's the one that's been attacking,” for all these months. “So, if those attacks are going to stop, then maybe there's hope down the line that William can build that trust back up with Harry so he knows he can talk to his brother without it being broadcast or podcasted all over the world.”

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton's family was invited to Jordan royal wedding?

Kate Middleton's family was invited to Jordan royal wedding?

King Charles ‘breathing a sigh of relief’ after Meghan Markle, Harry’s latest move video

King Charles ‘breathing a sigh of relief’ after Meghan Markle, Harry’s latest move
Kate Middleton, Prince William share stunning photo from Prince Hussein’s wedding

Kate Middleton, Prince William share stunning photo from Prince Hussein’s wedding
Tribute paid to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip at royal wedding in Jordan

Tribute paid to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip at royal wedding in Jordan

Prince Harry ‘holding all the cards’ with Prince William

Prince Harry ‘holding all the cards’ with Prince William
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not planning to stop’: ‘That’s a factual inaccuracy’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not planning to stop’: ‘That’s a factual inaccuracy’
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s hilarious video from Prince Hussein wedding goes viral video

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s hilarious video from Prince Hussein wedding goes viral
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘still have a great deal more’ to exploit video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘still have a great deal more’ to exploit
Prince Harry all set to make history next week

Prince Harry all set to make history next week
Princess Anne joins Royal Logistic Corps on their 30th anniversary

Princess Anne joins Royal Logistic Corps on their 30th anniversary
Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry to ‘party the night away’: report

Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry to ‘party the night away’: report
Meghan Markle has 'nothing left to say' as new fame period begins video

Meghan Markle has 'nothing left to say' as new fame period begins
Queen Camilla put foot down when grandkids requested THIS on birthday video

Queen Camilla put foot down when grandkids requested THIS on birthday
Sarah Ferguson tipped to talks about Royal life with 'healthy sense of humour' video

Sarah Ferguson tipped to talks about Royal life with 'healthy sense of humour'
Sarah Ferguson wants 'boyfriend' as mutual divorce with Prince Andrew video

Sarah Ferguson wants 'boyfriend' as mutual divorce with Prince Andrew
Video: Queen Rania, King Abdullah II greet Prince William and Kate Middleton video

Video: Queen Rania, King Abdullah II greet Prince William and Kate Middleton

'The Crown' actor's dog named after Princess Diana's family

'The Crown' actor's dog named after Princess Diana's family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘poked the wrong bear’ with NYC stint

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘poked the wrong bear’ with NYC stint
Kate, William join world royals in Jordan at Prince Hussein's wedding to Rajwa Al-Saif: Photos

Kate, William join world royals in Jordan at Prince Hussein's wedding to Rajwa Al-Saif: Photos
Kate and William gave special instructions to Digital Content Creator before Jordan visit?

Kate and William gave special instructions to Digital Content Creator before Jordan visit?