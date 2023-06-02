Prince Harry ‘holding all the cards’ with Prince William

Experts believe Prince Harry ‘has all the balls in his court’ even though he claims to be ‘uninvolved’ in royal affairs.

Royal expert and commentator Duncan Larcombe issued these claims and revelations.

The admissions in question were brought to light during his interview with Fox News Digital.

This converastion arose in reference to ongoing claims that there is ‘nothing left to say’ in the Sussex’s court.

However, Mr Larcombe believes, “Harry said that the ball was in his father and brother's court during his interviews for his book, but the reality is the ball's actually in Harry's court.”

“He's the one that's been attacking,” for all these months. “So, if those attacks are going to stop, then maybe there's hope down the line that William can build that trust back up with Harry so he knows he can talk to his brother without it being broadcast or podcasted all over the world.”