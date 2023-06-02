 
Royals
Friday Jun 02, 2023
Tribute paid to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip at royal wedding in Jordan

Jordan's royal family used the Range Rover that was specially customized for the Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip's official visit to Jordan in 1984 in a special tribute to the late couple at the wedding of Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif, according to express.co.uk

The publication reported that the car was used by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh during their trip, driven by the late King Hussein.

It said Prince Hussein and Rawja Al Saif used the vehicle to travel from Zahran Palace to Al Husseiniya Palace.

The heir to Jordan's throne married on Thursday amid much fanfare in a glittering ceremony that the country's leaders, long backed by the West as a stabilising influence in a volatile region, hope will reinforce local and global alliances.

The 28-year-old Prince Hussein, named as heir by his father King Abdullah in 2009, tied the knot with Saudi architect Rajwa Al Saif, 29, who hails from a prominent family with links to her own country's ruling dynasty.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was expected to come, did not attend, Jordanian officials said. 

But the banquet tables were studded with European and Asian royalty and senior U.S. figures too, including U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and Britain's Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate.

