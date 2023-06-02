Phillip Schofield reveals that he texted Holly Willoughby but she didn’t respond

However, he denied any rumors that their relationship was over

Former This Morning host Phillip Schofield sat down for a new interview where he revealed that he texted Holly Willoughby but received no response. Holly gave no comment on the interview, only posting about keeping “your hair safe all summer long.”

He explained that he had texted her saying that he was “so, so sorry” after the reveal of the scandal where he had an affair with a younger man on the show who was 34 years his junior. He labeled the relationship “unwise but not illegal.”

He also denied that he had groomed the young man, who he met when he was 15 years old. He spoke directly to the people criticizing him, saying: “Do you want me to die? Because that's where I am.”

He also revealed that Willoughby had distanced herself from him after the reveal that his brother had been arrested on charges of pedophilia and that they hadn’t spoken since he stepped away from ITV.

“I WhatsApped her on the day I put out the statement. I said that you don't have to reply, you probably can't, but I want to say I'm desperately, desperately sorry.”

Willoughby, who has temporarily taken an early break from the show to go on a vacation with her family in Portugal, did not reply, claimed Schofield.

However, he denied any rumors that their relationship was over, saying: “I adore Holly. I've always adored her. She's my TV sister. I don't have a problem with her at all.”