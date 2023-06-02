 
Friday Jun 02, 2023
Web Desk
Phillip Schofield claims he owes biggest apology to man he had affair with

Web Desk
Friday Jun 02, 2023

He was donning his wedding ring as he hinted at the possibility of them mending their relationship
Ex-host of This Morning Phillip Schofield claimed that he owes the greatest apology to his former lover who he had an affair with in a new interview. He notably left out his wife Stephanie Lowe out of his “greatest apology.”

The broadcast comes after he revealed in a shocking statement to the Daily Mail that he had an affair with a much younger man while still married to his wife. He claimed that he is “sorry to everyone he lied to.”

He admitted that the current state of his relationship with Lowe isn’t in the greatest shape currently but that they have a “wonderful marriage.”

He was notably donning his wedding ring as he hinted at the possibility of them mending their relationship despite reports from the Daily Mail that claimed Lowe has been left incredibly devastated and angered by this revelation.

Schofield added: “I had a wonderful marriage, have a wonderful marriage [waves his wedding ring], although it's not brilliant right now, with an incredibly supportive wife and two wonderful children.”

Directing his words to his former lover, he said: “I would say to everyone, I would say to my family, my friends, my work colleagues, the public, to ITV, to my management, to everyone that I lied to I am desperately desperately sorry. But principally I would like to apologize to him because it may have been consensual but I shouldn't have allowed it to happen and that was a grave grave error on my part. Because of that an absolutely innocent person is being persecuted.”

