Rihanna beats Taylor Swift to top Forbes’ richest self-made women list

Rihanna's financial prowess is due to her success in both music and cosmetic industry

Forbes' has released the prestigious America’s Richest Self-Made Women list which showcases the remarkable financial growth of some celebrities, among whom, Rihanna tops the list with her immense wealth.

The Work hitmaker has won the impressive ranking of 20 in the list of richest self-made women list, with a self-made score of 10.

Rihanna has an estimated self-worth of $1.4 billion, a feat she achieved by means of her accomplishments in both the music and cosmetics industries.

Her collaboration with LVMH in Fenty Beauty has contributed significantly to her success, with the brand experiencing a doubling of earnings in 2022.

Furthermore, her ownership stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which was valued at $1 billion in 2022, further cements her reputation as a savvy entrepreneur.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift claims the 34th position on the Forbes list, with a remarkable "self-made score" of 8 and an estimated net worth of $740 million.

Beyoncé also features on the list, securing the 48th spot with a commendable "self-made score" of 8 and an estimated net worth of $540 million.

The Forbes' Richest Self-Made Women list celebrates the achievements of other pioneering women in the entertainment industry, including Oprah, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Madonna, Céline Dion, Dolly Parton, Reese Witherspoon, Barbra Streisand, Serena Williams, and Shonda Rhimes.



