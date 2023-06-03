 
Royals
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Prince Harry will split with Meghan in '5 years', will run with 'tail between his legs'

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would split in the upcoming five years, says expert.

TalkTV presenter Jeremy Kyle says he believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will part ways due to key differences between the two.

The former ITV star said: "The only way Harry and Meghan can make money is by slagging off the only thing they say they don't want to be part of.

"Within five years that Ginger Whinger will be back in the country with his tail between his legs, and Meghan Markle will be sat in California with two kids having everything she ever wanted."

This comes as rumours arose in the past about Prince Harry's secret hotel room away from his wife, with a representative for the couple slamming the hearsay as "absolutely not true" in a rare public statement.

Sources claimed to The Sun Saturday, May 20th, 2023, that Harry, 38, has a private room “set aside” in a luxury hotel near his and Markle’s Montecito, California, home for when he needs alone time.

The outlet also added that the Duke would allegedly run to his “escape place” at San Vicente Bungalows, a private members club in Los Angeles with strict rules to protect its guests.

