Royals
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
Queen Elizabeth II got 'very much worse' at end: 'Was very confused'

Queen Elizabeth II was in a very dire situation ahead of her final days.

The former monarch was greatly suffering in her last days and her condition could get much worse.

A friend of the late Queen’s tells The Daily Beast: "For the last years of her life, certainly from when her husband died [in April 2021], the Queen was in a lot of pain.

"In the final months, of course, it got very much worse; by the time of the Platinum Jubilee (June 2022), she couldn’t see very much, she couldn’t hear very much, and she was easily confused.

"She barely moved from her apartments in Windsor Castle. Appearing on the balcony at Windsor Castle for the Jubilee required a titanic effort."

This comes as Royal author Gyles Brandreth claimed Her Majesty was suffering from bone marrow cancer.

He noted how she also had "episodic mobility problems". 

